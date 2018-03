March 29 (Reuters) - Unilever Nigeria Plc:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.11 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE 90.77 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 69.78 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE Source text for ID: (bit.ly/2J3KbnJ) Further company coverage: