Oct 20 (Reuters) - Unilever Nigeria Plc

* REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 24.02 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 17.59 BILLION NAIRA‍​‍​

* Q3 ENDED SEPT 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 1.78 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 175.1 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​