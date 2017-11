BRIEF-Unilever personal care chief sees return to 4 pct-plus growth "soon"

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS “REMAINS UNSATISFIED” WITH SALES AND IS “DETERMINED AND CONFIDENT” THAT CO WILL SOON BE GROWING ABOVE 4 PERCENT

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS TO LAUNCH DOVE DERMA SERIES, PRESCRIPTION STRENGTH PRODUCTS FOR SKIN CONDITIONS

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS ON TRACK FOR 1 BILLION EURO AMBITION FOR PRESTIGE BUSINSS

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS E-COMMERCE WILL ACCOUNT FOR MORE THAN 10 PERCENT OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS BY 2021, UP FROM 4 PERCENT NOW

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS HEALTH AND BEAUTY, E-COMMERCE CHANNELS TO ACCOUNT FOR 70 PERCENT OF GROWTH OVER NEXT 3,4 YEARS

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS HAS LAUNCHED SKINSEI IN BETA, A PERSONALIZED, DIRECT TO CONSUMER SKINCARE REGIMEN

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS LAUNCHING LOVE BEAUTY AND PLANET BRAND

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS 4 NEW ORGANIC BRAND LAUNCHES IN 2017

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS SLOWDOWN DUE TO MARKET SLOWDOWN, WEAKNESS IN INDONESIA AND BRAZIL AND STEP-UP OF LOCAL COMPETITION

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS SAYS FIRST TWO ISSUES TEMPORARY, BUT LOCAL COMPETITION IS LONG-TERM PHENOMENON

* UNILEVER HEAD OF PERSONAL CARE BUSINESS DECLINES TO SAY WHEN BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO GROWTH ABOVE 4 PERCENT BUT CONFIDENT IT WILL BE “SOON” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)