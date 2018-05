May 2 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS INTENTION IS FOR UK PLC SHAREHOLDERS TO NOT HAVE ANY ADVERSE TAX IMPLICATIONS FROM MOVE

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS BASED ON VOTING SO FAR, 63.9 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTED IN FAVOR OF REMUNERATION POLICY. 97.2 PERCENT FOR REMUNERATION REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)