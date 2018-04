BRIEF-Unilever Says Q1 Underlying Sales Growth Excluding Spreads Of 3.7 Pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* Q1 UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH EXCLUDING SPREADS 3.7% WITH VOLUME 3.6% AND PRICE 0.1%

* Q1 EMERGING MARKETS UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH 5.1% WITH VOLUME 4.3% AND PRICE 0.8%

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BILLION TO START IN MAY 2018

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE

* FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% - 5% RANGE

* EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR

* FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW

* ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS