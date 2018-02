Feb 9 (Reuters) - Unilever Nv:

* ‍TRANSACTION WOULD INCLUDE MANUFACTURING UNIT IN LUDRES, FRANCE​

* ‍HAS RECEIVED BINDING OFFER FOR PURCHASE OF ALSA BAKING AND DESSERT BUSINESS FROM DR. OETKER FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​