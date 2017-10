Oct 3 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER PLC - FOLLOWING BRITVIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE MANUFACTURING SITE IN NORWICH, UNILEVER WILL BE LAUNCHING REVIEW OF ITS PRODUCTION AT THE SITE‍​

* UNILEVER PLC - WILL REVIEW BRITVIC’S PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL FROM THE SITE;TO CONSIDER OPTIONS FOR THE SITE, INCLUDING POTENTIAL CLOSURE OF NORWICH FACTORY (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)