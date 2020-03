BRIEF-Unilever To Contribute Eur 100 Mln Through Donations Of Soap, Sanitiser, Bleach And Food

March 24 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* HELPING TO PROTECT LIVES AND LIVELIHOODS: COVID-19

* WILL CONTRIBUTE EUR 100M TO HELP FIGHT AGAINST PANDEMIC THROUGH DONATIONS OF SOAP, SANITISER, BLEACH AND FOOD

* UNILEVER WILL OFFER EUR 500M OF CASH FLOW RELIEF TO SUPPORT LIVELIHOODS ACROSS ITS EXTENDED VALUE CHAIN

* WILL PROTECT ITS WORKFORCE FROM SUDDEN DROPS IN PAY