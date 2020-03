March 18 (Reuters) - Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT PROJECTS ARE ON SCHEDULE, BUT CO SEES POSSIBLE DELAYS OR DOWNTIME IN PROJECTS RELATED TO DISRUPTION OF DELIVERY CHAIN AND SUSPENSION OF INVSETMENTS BY MAIN CONTRACTORS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THREAT TO FURTHER ACTIONS AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PLANS MAY BE POTENTIAL SUSPENSION OF CURRENT NEGOTIATIONS OR LACK OF NEW INQUIRIES