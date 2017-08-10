FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unimat Retirement Community to take over business from UNIMAT PRECIOUS
August 10, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Unimat Retirement Community to take over business from UNIMAT PRECIOUS

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take over partial restaurant business, manufacturing and sales of coffee beans and operation business of coffee shop from a Tokyo-based firm UNIMAT PRECIOUS

* Says it plans to fully acquire UNIMAT PRECIOUS's wholly owned unit Avril de Bergue on Oct. 1, which is engaged in manufacturing and sales of western-style confections

* Says it will transfer the business which will be taken over from UNIMAT PRECIOUS to the unit

* says acquisition price is 2.71 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZbvF5v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

