FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unimat Retirement Community to take over business from UNIMAT PRECIOUS
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 10, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Unimat Retirement Community to take over business from UNIMAT PRECIOUS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take over partial restaurant business, manufacturing and sales of coffee beans and operation business of coffee shop from a Tokyo-based firm UNIMAT PRECIOUS

* Says it plans to fully acquire UNIMAT PRECIOUS’s wholly owned unit Avril de Bergue on Oct. 1, which is engaged in manufacturing and sales of western-style confections

* Says it will transfer the business which will be taken over from UNIMAT PRECIOUS to the unit

* says acquisition price is 2.71 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZbvF5v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.