March 29 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* UNIMIN AND FAIRMOUNT SANTROL ANNOUNCE COMBINED COMPANY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SERVE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER

* FAIRMOUNT SANTROL HOLDINGS INC - ANDREW EICH WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: