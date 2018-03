BRIEF-Union Acquisition Corp. Securities To Commence Separate Trading

March 19 (Reuters) - Union Acquisition Corp:

* UNION ACQUISITION CORP. SECURITIES TO COMMENCE SEPARATE TRADING

* UNION ACQUISITION - ‍ORDINARY SHARES, RIGHTS AND WARRANTS WILL BE LISTED ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOLS LTN, LTN RT AND LTN WS, RESPECTIVEL​Y

* UNION ACQUISITION - CO’S ‍UNITS NOT SEPARATED WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL LTN.U​

* UNION ACQUISITION CORP - ‍SEPARATE TRADING OF ORDINARY SHARES, RIGHTS AND WARRANTS UNDERLYING CO'S UNITS WOULD COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 22, 2018​