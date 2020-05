BRIEF-Union Atlantic Minerals Updates On Brownfields Exploration Projects

May 6 (Reuters) - Union Atlantic Minerals Ltd:

* JSE: UAT - SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* UNION ATLANTIC MINERALS LTD - COMPANY AND ITS BROWNFIELDS EXPLORATION PROJECTS WILL BE MANAGED ON A CARE AND MAINTENANCE BASIS WITH MINIMUM STAFF

* UNION ATLANTIC MINERALS LTD - EXPECTS MARKET AND OPERATING CONDITIONS IN COMING YEAR TO REMAIN EXTREMELY CHALLENGING

* UNION ATLANTIC MINERALS LTD - NEGOTIATIONS ARE STILL IN PROGRESS WITH PARTIES RELATING TO A POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTION