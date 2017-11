BRIEF-Union Bank Of India posts Sept-qtr loss

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd:

* Sept quarter net loss 15.31 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.77 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter interest earned 82.22 billion rupees versus 82.08 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross NPA 12.35 percent versus 12.63 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 6.70 percent versus 7.47 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter provisions for non performing assets 34.65 billion rupees versus 15.98 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions & contigencies 35.55 billion rupees versus 16.20 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 2.21 billion rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2iWQJMl

Further company coverage: