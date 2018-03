BRIEF-Union Bank Of India Says Co's Exposure In Credit Facilities To Totem Infra At 3.14 Bln Rupees

March 23 (Reuters) - Union Bank Of India Ltd:

* UNION BANK OF INDIA - FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

* UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BILLION; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BILLION AS ON JAN 31

* UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED

* SAYS 100% PROVISION HAS BEEN MADE IN ACCOUNT