Aug 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd

* Union Bank of India has exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts - presentation

* Union Bank of India exposure to 11 insolvency bankruptcy accounts is 74.2 billion rupees - presentation

* Union Bank of India has provided 23.95 billion rupees for 11 accounts as of March, needs 24.6 billion rupees more provisioning in 2017/18 - presentation Further company coverage: