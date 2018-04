April 30 (Reuters) - Union Bank of the Philippines:

* Q1 NET REVENUE GREW 21.5% TO 6.9 BILLION PESOS

* Q1 NET INCOME 2.9 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 2.2 BILLION PESOS IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* Q1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AND RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS OF 15.9% & 2.0%, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: