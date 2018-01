Jan 23 (Reuters) - Union Bankshares Corp:

* UNION BANKSHARES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* FOR Q4 OF 2017, NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $73.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $2.2 MILLION FROM Q3 OF 2017

* DURING Q4 2017, CO RECORDED $6.3 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE BASED ON COMPANY'S PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS OF IMPACT OF TAX ACT