April 19 (Reuters) - Union Energy Solutions Limited Partnership:

* UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401

* UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS CLEAN ENERGY WILL DESIGN AND BUILD THE 3 CNG STATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN SPRING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: