March 6 (Reuters) - UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE SA :

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​44.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 231.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍36.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND AT EUR 1.95 PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/2I5orY2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)