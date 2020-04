April 8 (Reuters) - Union Medical Healthcare Ltd:

* SOME BEAUTY SERVICES OFFERED BY CO TO BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED; CO TO APPLY FOR GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY RESPECTIVELY

* BOARD CONSIDERED THAT DESPITE VARIOUS RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED THERE IS NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP

* CONSIDERED GROUP WILL IMPLEMENT FURTHER COST CONTROL MEASURES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SALARY REDUCTION OF MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: