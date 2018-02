BRIEF-Union National Bank Q4 Profit Rises

Feb 6 (Reuters) - UNION NATIONAL BANK:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 289 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 251 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME AND INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING 666 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 704 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES 20 PERCENT (0.20 DIRHAM PER SHARE) CASH DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 71.1 BILLION DIRHAMS, DOWN 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 78.7 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY - BASEL II STANDS AT 20.1 PERCENT