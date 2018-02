Feb 27 (Reuters) - UNION NATIONAL BANK:

* MANDATES BANKS AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS, BOOKRUNNERS TO ARRANGE MEETINGS WITH FIXED INCOME INVESTORS ON ITS BEHALF

* SAYS SENIOR UNSECURED BOND ISSUE UNDER BANKS EMTN PROGRAM MAY FOLLOW INVESTOR MEETINGS IN ASIA AND EUROPE

* MANDATED BANKS INCLUDE AUTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED, COMMERZBANK AG, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK, HSBC MIDDLEEAST LTD, MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK