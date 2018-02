Feb 7 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* UNION PACIFIC CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES IT WILL MAKE ALL REQUIRED DEADLINES FOR INSTALLING POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ON ITS NETWORK ​

* UNION PACIFIC CORP - PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $180 MILLION ON POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IN 2018 TOWARD CURRENT TOTAL ESTIMATED $2.9 BILLION COST​