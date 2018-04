April 6 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MILLION OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MILLION - SEC FILING

* $85 MILLION CHARGE WILL BE RECORDED AS A REDUCTION IN OTHER INCOME & WILL HAVE ABOUT 8 CENT IMPACT ON CO'S EARNINGS PER SHARE IN Q1 2018