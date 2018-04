April 26 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q1 REVENUE $5.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.39 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

* QUARTERLY FREIGHT REVENUE IMPROVED 7 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* Q1 BUSINESS VOLUMES, AS MEASURED BY TOTAL REVENUE CARLOADS, INCREASED 2 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017