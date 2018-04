BRIEF-Union Pacific Says 'Unlikely' To Achieve Targeted 60 Pct Operating Ratio, Plus Or Minus, On A Full Year Basis By 2019

April 26 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp:

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PERCENT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS WE ANTICIPATE CONTINUED STRENGTH IN ETHANOL EXPORTS - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS WE EXPECT GROWTH IN FOOD AND BEVERAGE SHIPMENTS DUE TO TIGHTENING TRUCK CAPACITY AND CONTINUED STRENGTH IN IMPORT- CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS FOR ENERGY, WE EXPECT FAVORABLE CRUDE OIL SPREADS TO DRIVE POSITIVE RESULTS FOR PETROLEUM PRODUCTS IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS WE EXPECT COAL TO CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE HEADWINDS IN THE SECOND QUARTER WITH NATURAL GAS PRICES - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS THE U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE SALES FORECAST FOR 2018 IS 16.9 MILLION UNITS, DOWN ABOUT 2 PERCENT FROM 2017 - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS FOR FULL YEAR, WE STILL EXPECT THE TOTAL DOLLARS THAT WE GENERATE FROM OUR PRICING ACTIONS TO WELL EXCEED OUR RAIL INFLATION COSTS - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS FOR FULL YEAR, WE STILL EXPECT LABOR INFLATION AND OVERALL INFLATION TO BE UNDER 2 PERCENT - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE ESTIMATE THAT DEPRECIATION EXPENSE WILL INCREASE ABOUT 5 PERCENT - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT OTHER EXPENSE TO INCREASE AROUND 10 PERCENT VERSUS 2017 - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, WE STILL EXPECT FULL YEAR VOLUMES TO BE UP IN THE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE - CONF CALL

* UNION PACIFIC SAYS ‘UNLIKELY’ TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 60 PERCENT OPERATING RATIO, PLUS OR MINUS, ON A FULL YEAR BASIS BY 2019 - CONF CALL Further company coverage: