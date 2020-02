Feb 6 (Reuters) - UNIPER SE:

* AWARDED SIX-YEAR CONTRACTS TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE GRID STABILITY SERVICES

* NATIONAL GRID AWARDS SYNCHRONOUS COMPENSATION CONTRACTS TO UNIPER’S KILLINGHOLME AND GRAIN GAS-FIRED POWER STATIONS

* WILL CONVERT STEAM GENERATOR AND SET UP TWO NEW SYNCHRONIZATION UNITS, WHICH WILL OFFER STABILITY SERVICES AND VOLTAGE REGULATION FOR ENERGY GRID FROM APRIL 2021 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)