BRIEF-Uniphar Group FY Profit Before Tax 31.8 Mln Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Uniphar Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.67 BILLION, REPORTED GROWTH OF 17.4%

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS EUR 31.8 MILLION, REPORTED GROWTH OF 55.1%

* PERFORMANCE IS AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020, AND THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED DISRUPTION TO OUR BUSINESS UP TO NOW

* ARE PREPARING FOR A POSSIBLE DELAY IN MEDICAL DEVICE REVENUE IF CERTAIN ‘NON-URGENT’ ELECTIVE SURGERIES HAVE TO BE POSTPONED

* BEST ESTIMATE, OF A THREE MONTH DISRUPTION, COULD RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF 2020 EBITDA IN REGION OF EUR 5M