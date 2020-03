BRIEF-Uniphar Says In Next 12 Weeks, Expect To Continue To See Increased Volumes Across Group

March 23 (Reuters) - Uniphar Group Plc:

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - “BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IS AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS YEAR TO DATE”

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - “THERE HAS BEEN LIMITED DISRUPTION TO OUR BUSINESS UP TO NOW”

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - “IN LAST 20 DAYS, WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT SPIKE IN DEMAND ACROSS ALL OF OUR THREE DIVISIONS”

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - IN NEXT 12 WEEKS, EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO SEE INCREASED VOLUMES ACROSS GROUP

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - PREPARING FOR A POSSIBLE DELAY IN MEDICAL DEVICE REVENUE, IF CERTAIN ‘NON-URGENT’ ELECTIVE SURGERIES HAVE TO BE POSTPONED

* UNIPHAR GROUP PLC - NET IMPACT OF A 3 MONTH DISRUPTION, SHOULD IT OCCUR, COULD RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF 2020 EBITDA IN REGION OF EUR 5M