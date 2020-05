BRIEF-Unipol CEO aims to pay dividend on 2019 depending on H2 market condition

May 15 (Reuters) - Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri tells analysts:

* AIMS TO PAY DIVIDEND FOR 2019 IF ECONOMIC SCENARIO IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR WOULD ALLOW IT

* ESTIMATES 85% OF UNIPOLSAI CUSTOMERS WOULD USE REFUNDS PREMIUM VAUCHER DUE TO LOCKDOWN, WITH AN IMPACT OF 120 MILLION EUROS

* COULD FURTHER INCREASE STAKE IN UNIPOLSAI IF STOCK PRICE IS UNDERVALUED

* NO SPECIFIC PLANS OVER UNIPOLSAI STAKE BUILDING OTHER THAN INVESTING PARENT COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY