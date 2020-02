Feb 14 (Reuters) - Unipol Gruppo SpA:

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 1,087M (+73% COMPARED TO 2018)

* 2019 NORMALISED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 732M (+19.5% COMPARED TO 2018)

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER SHARE (+56% COMPARED TO 2018)

* 2019 DIRECT INSURANCE INCOME EUR 14.0BN (+14.4% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS)

* 2019 COMBINED RATIO 2 93.7% (94.4% IN 2018)

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED SOLVENCY RATIO OF 181% (163% IN 2018) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)