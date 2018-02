Feb 9 (Reuters) - UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA:

* FY PRELIM NET PREMIUMS EUR 11.26 BILLION VERSUS EUR 13.79 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM NET LOSS (GROUP SHARE) EUR 345.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 329.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 655 MILLION WITHOUT ONE-OFF EFFECTS OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* EXPECTED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.18 PER SHARE

* BANKING BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING CONCLUDED: GOOD BANK IN OPERATION FROM FEB 1 2018