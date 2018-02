Feb 9 (Reuters) - UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA:

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT EUR 504.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES PRELIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.145 PER SHARE

* INDIVIDUAL SOLVENCY II RATIO AT END-2017 AT 241 PERCENT

* CONSOLIDATED SOLVENCY RATIO AT END-DEC BASED ON ECONOMIC CAPITAL EQUAL TO 206 PERCENT

* BOARD AUTHORISES ISSUE UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME AND BY END-2018, OF A TIER 2 SUBORDINATED BOND

* MAX PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BOND OF EUR 500 MLN IF SUITABLE MARKET CONDITIONS APPLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)