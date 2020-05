BRIEF-UnipolSai Assicurazioni Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 171 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA:

* Q1 DIRECT INSURANCE INCOME EUR 3.1 BILLION

* COMBINED RATIO AT END-MARCH AT 92.0%

* INDIVIDUAL SOLVENCY II RATIO (PARTIAL INTERNAL MODEL) AT END-MARCH AT 226%

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 171 MILLION VERSUS EUR 184 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: GROUP WILL BE CAPABLE OF FULFILLING THE OBJECTIVES OF STRATEGIC PLAN

* OUTLOOK: GROUP WILL BE CAPABLE OF FULFILLING THE OBJECTIVES OF STRATEGIC PLAN

* OUTLOOK: UNLESS ANY EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS OCCUR, CONSOLIDATED GROUP RESULTS FOR THIS FINANCIAL PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE