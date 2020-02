Feb 14 (Reuters) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA:

* 2019 NORMALISED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF EUR 721M (+3.2% COMPARED TO 2018)

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND EUR 0.16 PER SHARE, UP 10% COMPARED TO 2018

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED SOLVENCY RATIO OF 250% (202% IN 2018)

* 2019-2021 STRATEGIC PLAN TARGETS CONFIRMED