March 20 (Reuters) - UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA:

* FY DIRECT INSURANCE INCOME EUR NORMALISED CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT UP AT EUR 721M BILLION VERSUS EUR 12.2 BILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.16 PER SHARE, UP 10% ON 2018

* UNIPOLSAI- STARTING FEB LAST WEEK, SEEN REDUCTION IN NEW CONTRACTS SIGNED IN INSURANCE BUSINESS, REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF CLAIMS IN NON-LIFE BUSINESSES

* UNIPOLSAI - CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2020 EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE AND IN LINE WITH GOALS DEFINED IN INDUSTRIAL PLAN