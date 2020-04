BRIEF-UNIQA Cannot Maintain Forecast For 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE FOR Q1 OF 2020.

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 18 CENTS (INSTEAD OF 54 CENTS) PER SHARE

* PLANS NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* EXPECTS A POSSIBLY NEGATIVE RESULT BEFORE TAXES FOR FULL YEAR 2020.

* CANNOT MAINTAIN FORECAST FOR 2020, ACCORDING TO WHICH RESULT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES IN 2020 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY AT LEVEL OF 2019

* WILL POSTPONE PLANNED TRANSFER OF IN-GROUP SERVICES AND THEIR REINSURANCE BUSINESS TO UNIQA ÖSTERREICH VERSICHERUNGEN AG

* BONUS PAYMENTS (STI) FOR EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE CANCELLED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)