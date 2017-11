Nov 16 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES UP 21.8 PER CENT TO EUR 181.4 MILLION​

* ‍EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED

* ‍PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY TO BE CONTINUED​

* 9-MONTH ‍INVESTMENT INCOME DECLINES BY 6.2 PER CENT TO EUR 393.6 MILLION

* 9-MONTH PROFIT DECREASED BY 23.1 PER CENT TO EUR 114.4 MILLION (1- 9/2016: EUR 148.8 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)