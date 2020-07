July 2 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG:

* EANS-ADHOC: UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG / BOND ISSUANCE / PLACEMENT

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACED SENIOR NOTES WITHAN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 600 MLN

* PLACED SENIOR NOTES WITH AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN

* ISSUE PRICE WAS SET AT 99.436 PERCENT OF NOMINAL AMOUNT

* OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTE WAS 5.3 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED