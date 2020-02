BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group Resolves Restructuring

Feb 19 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* RESOLVED TODAY TO MERGE UI AS TRANSFERRING COMPANY AND UAT AS ACQUIRING COMPANY IN COURSE OF 2020

* UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP WILL REMAIN HOLDING COMPANY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* UIG SHALL TRANSFER ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS AND ITS HOLDINGS IN CERTAIN SERVICE COMPANIES TO UAT (UNIQA OESTERREICH VERSICHERUNGEN)

* UIG'S REINSURANCE BUSINESS SHALL BE TRANSFERRED TO UAT AND/OR UNIQA RE AG, ZURICH BY SURRENDERING ITS REINSURANCE LICENSE