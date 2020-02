BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group To Buy AXA Subsidiaries In Poland, Czech Republic And Slovakia

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Uniqa Insurance Group Ag:

* UNIQA SIGNS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF AXA SUBSIDIARIES IN POLAND, CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA

* PURCHASE PRICE IS AROUND EUR1 BILLION

* UNIQA INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION VIA BORROWING RATHER THAN A CAPITAL INCREASE

* EXPECTS SOLVENCY CAPITAL RATIO AFTER DEAL IS COMPLETED TO BE IN UPPER THIRD OF UNIQA’S PRESENT TARGET CORRIDOR OF 155% TO 190%

* PREMIUM VOLUME OF INSURANCE COMPANIES TARGETED BY ACQUISITION COMES TO AROUND EUR800 MILLION ALTOGETHER