BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Q1 Consolidated Net Loss At EUR 13.2 Mln

May 22 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* IS ANTICIPATING THE POSSIBILITY OF A NEGATIVE RESULT BEFORE TAXES FOR 2020 AS A WHOLE. THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL NOT BE PAID.

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS FELL TO € 1.6 MILLION (JANUARY TO MARCH 2019: € 56.1 MILLION)

* Q1 INVESTMENT INCOME FELL BY 11.7 PER CENT TO € 89.7 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* CANNOT MAINTAIN ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS € 13.2 MILLION (JANUARY TO MARCH 2019: PROFIT € 32.2 MILLION)

* Q1 GROUP'S EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES AMOUNTED TO € – 13.9 MILLION (JANUARY TO MARCH 2019: € 42.3 MILLION).