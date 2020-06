BRIEF-UNIQA To Issue Benchmark Senior Bond And Sub-Benchmark

June 29 (Reuters) - UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG:

* UNIQA INTENDS TO ISSUE A BENCHMARK SENIOR BOND AND A SUB-BENCHMARK

* AIM IS TO ISSUE SENIOR NOTES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 600 MILLION (“SENIOR NOTES”) AND SUBORDINATED (TIER 2) NOTES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 200 MILLION (“TIER 2 NOTES”)

* TO ISSUE SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED (TIER 2) NOTES IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF EUR 100,000 (“NOTES”)

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES TO PARTLY FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARIES OF AXA GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)