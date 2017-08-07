FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unique Fabricating reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19/shr
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Unique Fabricating reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.19/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique Fabricating, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $44.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unique Fabricating Inc - for full year 2017 co is updating its outlook

* Unique Fabricating Inc sees updated FY revenue $177 million to $181 million

* Unique Fabricating Inc sees updated FY adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.80

* Unique Fabricating Inc sees updated FY adjusted EBITDA $19.5 million to $20.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

