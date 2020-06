BRIEF-Uniqure Announces License Agreement With CSL Behring To Commercialize Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

June 24 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV:

* UNIQURE ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CSL BEHRING TO COMMERCIALIZE HEMOPHILIA B GENE THERAPY

* UNIQURE NV - UNIQURE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN $2 BILLION, INCLUDING $450 MILLION IN UPFRONT CASH

* UNIQURE NV - CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE $1.6 BILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES RANGING UP TO A LOW-TWENTIES PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES

* UNIQURE NV - LICENSING AGREEMENT PROVIDES CSL BEHRING EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC

* UNIQURE NV - CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY ACTIVITIES PERFORMED BY UNIQURE UNDER AGREEMENT WILL BE REIMBURSED BY CSL BEHRING

* UNIQURE NV - CSL BEHRING WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS & COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETRANACOGENE DEZAPARVOVEC

* UNIQURE NV - CO PLANS TO DE-PRIORITIZE ITS RESEARCH PROGRAM OF AMT-180 FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A

* UNIQURE NV - EXPECT TRANSACTION TO PROVIDE CO WITH SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO ADVANCE & EXPAND PIPELINE OF GENE THERAPY CANDIDATES