FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 5:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing Phase I/II Trial of AMT-060

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - uniQure NV:

* uniQure announces updated, long-term clinical data from ongoing phase I/II trial of AMT-060 in patients with severe Hemophilia B

* No activation of T-Cell responses or loss of fix activity in any patient up to 18 months

* ‍AAV5-based AMT-060 remains safe and well-tolerated with up to a year and a half of follow-up​

* Second-dose cohort demonstrates dose response up to one year, with 84 percent reduction in spontaneous bleeds

* All but one patient in study across both cohorts required chronic infusions of prophylactic fix therapy at time of enrollment

* No patients across either cohort developed inhibitory antibodies against FIX, or demonstrated sustained AAV5 capsid-specific T-cell activation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.