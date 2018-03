March 14 (Reuters) - Uniqure Nv:

* UNIQURE ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT COMPANY PROGRESS

* UNIQURE NV - ‍ON TRACK TO BEGIN PIVOTAL STUDY OF AMT-061 IN HEMOPHILIA B IN Q3 2018​

* UNIQURE NV - ‍EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* UNIQURE NV - ‍$159 MILLION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​