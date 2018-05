May 21 (Reuters) - Uniqure NV:

* UNIQURE PRESENTS NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING CLINICAL BENEFIT IN HEMOPHILIA B PATIENTS WITH PRE-EXISTING ANTI-AAV5 NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES

* UNIQURE NV - NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5

* UNIQURE NV - DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS